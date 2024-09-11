By Harry Sinclair • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 11:08 • 2 minutes read

Frank Fol and Tony Garcia together in celebration Credit: Tony Garcia Espacio Gastronomico /fb

The international movement We’re Smart World has recently set its sights on Almeria, Spain, recognising one of its chefs’ plant-based achievements.

After We’re Smart founder, Frank Fol, and top chefs attended the International Congress of Green Gastronomy, Vestial, held in El Toyo, the organisation became particularly interested in the region’s renowned greenhouse-grown vegetables on the search to fill their Green Guide.

We’re Smart World selects the best vegetable-based restaurants and chefs globally

The Green Guide involves the We’re Smart team “evaluating restaurants on whether their menus are comprised of at least two-thirds fruit and vegetables, but also on criteria based on their culinary creativity, ecological footprint and social impact,” according to its site.

Annually, We’re Smart selects the best vegetable-based restaurants and chefs globally, and for 2024, Tony Garcia Espacio Gastronomico in Almeria has been nominated for their prestigious Discovery Awards.

We’re Smart World recognises Almeria’s pioneering chef, Tony Garcia Espacio Gastronomico

Almeria leads Spain in fresh fruit and vegetable production, exporting nearly 4 million tonnes annually, a success that is attributed to its innovative solar greenhouses and adaptability to global market needs.

Tony Garcia, a native of Velez, Malaga, mirrors this approach in his culinary creations.

After extensive travels across Europe and America, he returned to Almeria, incorporating local vegetables—such as tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and eggplants—into his dishes.

Garcia’s restaurant has a unique veggie wall and a teppanyaki bar showcasing seasonal vegetables, while diners enjoy edible centrepieces made from vegetable snacks.

Tony Garcia Espacio Gastronomico new 100 per cent Vegetable Menu, Jara

This year, Garcia launched his Jara 100 per cent Vegetable Menu, featuring a 9-dish tasting experience focused on local produce, including a new variety called Zucchiollo, a cross between zucchini and cucumber.

The innovative chef’s dedication to Almeria’s plant-based ingredients has captured the attention of Frank Fol and We’re Smart.

Espacio Gastronomico nominated for We’re Smart World Discovery Award

Garcia’s restaurant is nominated for the Discovery Awards, alongside Fierro in Valencia and Bevir in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, both Michelin-starred establishments.

“the prize is already the nomination itself, because it means entering this list of restaurants that have surprised the inspectors of We Are Smart around the world,” Tony Garcia states.

International nominees include Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, which boasts three Michelin stars and a green star for sustainability.

Expressing his excitement over the nomination, Garcia said, “I consider this recognition a testament to the total commitment to the vegetables of my land.”

The chef attributes the success of his cuisine to the greenhouses and farmers of Almería, saying they are the true heroes behind his dishes.

Winnings of the We’re Smart World Discovery Awards announced September 24

The winners of the We’re Smart Discovery Awards will be revealed on September 24 in Rotterdam, Holland, with the event featuring a menu prepared by top vegetable chefs Rene Mathiew (Luxembourg), Xavier Pellicer (Barcelona), and Emile van der Staak (Holland).

There has been an internationally growing trend of promoting a green cuisine, making vegetables the protagonists of the dishes.

The best green chefs in the world are already included in it, with Rodrigo de la Calle standing out in Spain; his restaurant El Invernadero (Madrid) is considered the second best in the world in this category.

Other notable chefs include Valencians Ricard Camarena and Begoña Rodrigo, standing out with their green menus.

