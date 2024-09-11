By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 11 Sep 2024 • 14:42 • 2 minutes read

From September 24 to 29 the municipality will celebrate its patron saint festivities. Credit: Vera Town Hall

Vera’s patron saint festivities, honouring San Cleofas, will take place from Tuesday, September 24 to Sunday, September 29.

Councillor Antonia Marin announced that this year’s celebrations will be particularly long due to the feast of San Cleofas falling on Wednesday, September 25.

The festivities feature a variety of activities for all ages and preferences, with performances by Los Rebujitos on Thursday and David Civera on Friday.

The festivities kick off on Tuesday, September 24, with a performance by Locomia, coinciding with the election of the queens and ladies.

Presenting Vera’s patron saint festivity programme, the councillor stated there will be “performances to suit all audiences, with the concert by Los Rebujitos on Thursday 26 and that of David Civera on Friday 27, or the performance of a classic such as Locomia on Tuesday 24, which will serve to liven up the start of the Fair with the gala for the election of the queens and ladies”.

Mayor Alfonso Garcia Ramos praised the celebrations, noting that they mark the end of a successful tourist season.

Garcia thanked all contributors, stating, “The Vera Fair continues to be one of the most important in the province of Almeria.”

“After a great tourist season, where our beaches and hospitality establishments have looked extraordinary, overflowing with tourists and visitors, summer is coming to an end with the Art Festivals and the start of the big days of our Fair” said the mayor, “which will fill our municipality with excitement, colour, music and fun with a programme designed so that all residents and visitors can enjoy and participate”.

Highlights include high-level concerts, traditional parades of Giants and Bigheads, and a children’s day with reduced prices at the fairground.

Additionally, the fair will be more inclusive, with quiet hours and fixed lighting for individuals with auditory or visual sensitivities.

The poster for the event, titled Lunares de Luz, was designed by Jose Ramon Paris.

It symbolises the vibrancy of Vera’s festivities with its depiction of a flamenco dancer in motion. The official opening begins with the traditional chupinazo – the launching of a rocket to signal the start of a party – at 8 pm on Tuesday, followed by a solemn procession in honour of San Cleofas on Wednesday.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.