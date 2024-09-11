By John Smith •
Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 15:06
• 1 minute read
Let’s talk about suicide
The number of people who commit suicide in Spain continues to increase and in 2022 (the latest figures available) exceeded 4,000 for the first time.
Tuesday September 10 was World Suicide Prevention Day and the Balearic Government gave its support to a special awareness campaign launched on the same day entitled ‘Del suïcidi, en xerram’ (Let’s talk about suicide).
The Balearic Government is pledging 0.7 per cent of income tax collected to this campaign which aims to make the problem visible and break the silence and stigma experienced by people who suffer from suicidal thoughts, as well as family and friends who have experienced loss.
Although there are a number of help lines available to those in need of advice, Telephone of Hope (971 461 112), Association of Relatives and Friends of Suicide Survivors (657 716 340) and (des)Integrades (681 92 58 93) they are mainly manned by Spanish/Catalan speakers.
English speakers may therefore find it more appropriate to call Samaritans in Spain on their help line 900 525 100 which is currently manned from 10am to midnight seven days a week.
