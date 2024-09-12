20 refugees saved by the Salvamento Maritime

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 18:13 • 1 minute read

A rescue protocol involving three vessels saved 20 people Credit: Shutterstock: Q77photo

20 people were saved from a boat drifting across the Mediterranean Sea with a failing engine.

At around 7:30 pm, on Saturday, September 7, a ship named Stena Impeccable, which was sailing the Alboran Sea, alerted Maritime Rescue of a boat seemingly stranded with people on board.

The boat was off the coast of Nijar, Almeria, carrying 20 people; 13 men, three women and four children.

The boat was stranded and drifting due to a failure in the boat’s engine.

After receiving the alert, Salvamento Maritimo immediately activated the rescue protocol, contacting the vessel Sea Moon, which was already in the vicinity.

The Sea Moon confirmed the boat’s situation, communicating that back to Salvamento Maritimo, who then mobilised the Salvamar Spica, a boat specialised in rescue operations.

Salvamar Spica arrived at the scene of the incident at around 11:40 pm, and after assessing the situation the crew proceeded to rescue the 20 migrants, ensuring every single one onboard was transferred safely on to the rescue boat.

After several hours of navigation, the Salvamar Spica arrived at the port of Almeria at around 4 am, where the migrants received humanitarian attention from the Red Cross and local authorities.

According to the first reports, all those rescued were in good health, although some of them showed signs of exhaustion.

