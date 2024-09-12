By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 17:59 • 1 minute read

A florist in the city celebrates Christmas earlier than most Credit: Floristeria Azabache /fb

Floristeria Azabache, a well-known shop in Almeria, has surprised locals by bringing Christmas decorations to its window display months ahead of the season.

Giant nutcrackers, Nativity figures, and a large Santa Claus now greet passers-by on Calle de las Tiendas.

The early display has sparked mixed reactions, from complaints like “They’ve gone too far” to joyful dances from children.

Paco Valdivia, the shop’s owner, explains that this strategy is driven by demand from “People on holiday, foreigners and tourists from other cities, who passed by the shop” asking for Christmas-themed items during summer visits.

Valdivia notes the success of the idea, saying, “People buy now because at Christmas the shop is too packed, and items sell out quickly.” He also offers reduced prices on decorations during the early season.

This “preview” of the shop’s traditional Christmas display has been so successful that Valdivia may keep it up until December. Of the 25 years Floristeria Azabache has been in Almeria, 20 of those have seen the people of Almeria celebrate Christmas at this shop, making it a seasonal staple in the city.

Traditionally, the shop prepares its Christmas display after All Saints’ Day (November 1), transforming the space into a festive wonderland, but Valdivia’s travels across Europe inspired him and showed him the passion people have for the holiday season, some all year round.

