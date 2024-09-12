By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 12:01 • 2 minutes read

Ingrid Haubrich spent most of her life in Almeria, but now travels the world with her art Credit: Ingrid Haubrich /fb

An international artist who started her journey in Aguadulce has established herself in the prestigious New York City market.

Argentine artist Ingrid Haubrich, who has spent most of her life in Aguadulce, Almeria, recently held two solo exhibitions in New York City, marking significant milestones in her career.

Almeria artist Ingrid Haubrich exhibits her artwork internationally

Haubrich, known for her vibrant use of colour and texture, has exhibited in numerous countries including Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Singapore, and the United States.

Her works are collected globally, and she continues to draw attention from gallery owners and art lovers alike.

Ingrid’s first exhibition CROSSINGS garnered industry attention

Ingrid’s first exhibition, entitled CROSSINGS, was unveiled on September 5 at the Argentine Consulate Gallery in New York, with industry giants like the Cultural Delegate Noelia Dutrey making an appearance, which attracted collectors and art enthusiasts.

The exhibition, part of her Mareas series, includes eight large-format pieces and the debut of volumetric wall sculptures.

Haubrich’s work in this series features a striking interplay of blues and whites, representing water in various states.

“Presenting Mareas… creates an emotional and sensorial bridge between Argentina and the world,” Haubrich shared, emphasising the connection between her homeland and the global art community.

Ingrid’s second exhibition attracted international brands including Dior and Louis Vuitton

One day later, on September 6, Haubrich debuted her second solo exhibition, APOTHEOSIC – meaning the highest or best part of something – in a prestigious loft in Soho.

This exhibit featured 11 large-format pieces and included a notable installation of a 10-meter canvas, which invited viewers to experience the work from a 360-degree perspective.

“APOTHEOSIC is not merely an exhibition; it is a journey through my most personal universe, where each series on display is a portal of symbolism, experiences and important moments in my career,” explained the artist.

APOTHEOSIC showcased some of Haubrich’s most iconic series, including Nightfalls, Gardens by the Bay, and Mareas, all of which explore themes of transformation and the nature of being.

The timing of the exhibit coincided with New York Fashion Week, drawing a high-profile audience that included collectors and executives from brands like Calvin Klein, Dior, and Louis Vuitton.

Reflecting on her dual exhibitions, Haubrich remarked;

“Being able to hold these two very different exhibitions in almost parallel fashion, in this wonderful city of New York, with such great acceptance and with such an exquisite public of collectors and executives from firms such as Calvin Klein, Dior, Louis Vuitton, L’oreal, Celine only reaffirms to me that all our work is on the right track .”

The simultaneous shows in Manhattan, during one of the city’s busiest cultural weeks, solidified her presence in the New York art scene.

Both CROSSINGS and APOTHEOSIC remain must-see events for anyone interested in contemporary art and the evolving dialogue between artist and audience.

