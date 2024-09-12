‘Andalusian and Accessibility’ plan

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 17:52 • 1 minute read

Loles Lopez met with the Mayor of Huercal to discuss the accessibility project. Credit: Loles Lopez /fb

The La Lustra neighbourhood is investing in a single transit platform to improve its accessibility.

Loles Lopez, Minister for Social Inclusion, Youth, Families, and Equality, visited Huercal de Almeria with Mayor Ismael Torres to review a project aimed at improving accessibility in the La Lustra neighbourhood.

The project is part of the ‘Andalucia + Accessible’ plan, which has a budget of €8 million funded by European funds.

Of the €8 million, Huercal de Almería received €462,000 to create a single transit platform in La Lustra, blending traffic and pedestrian areas and enhancing recreational spaces.

The program has allocated €1.87 million to similar projects in six other municipalities across Almeria.

“It is about guaranteeing accessible and comprehensible environments so that people with disabilities and their families can participate in society on equal terms,” explained the minister.

Lopez emphasised the importance of “creating accessible and comprehensible environments” for people with disabilities, striving for “an Andalusia without barriers.”

She highlighted the improvements in previously deteriorated areas, stressing that they all “Now have the guarantees of accessibility”.

Mayor Torres thanked the Andalusian Government and the ministry for the funding, noting that the project enhances accessibility, particularly for the elderly, while promoting leisure, social interaction, and improving the quality of life for residents of La Lustra.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.