APSA fashion show fundraiser

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 9:27 • 1 minute read

Fashion and fun games at Hostal Rural in support of stray dogs Credit: APSA /fb

Celebrate in style at a fundraising fashion show with games and gastronomy to complement the fun.

The Animal Protection Society of Albox (APSA), a non-profit charity in the Albox area of Almeria, is hosting a fashion show to fundraise and support the charity’s efforts in animal welfare.

​”Our main focus is finding loving and permanent homes for the dogs in our care.” states the organisers.

On Thursday, September 26, at Hostal Rural in Turre, there will be a fashion show, along with stalls selling fashion items and accessories.

In addition to the style on show, the event will feature a raffle and Tombola to partake in, with food and drinks provided by Hostal Rural.

Doors open at 1 pm, and tickets are only €5; available to purchase at Hostal Rural, Total Entertainment (Mojacar), APSA Charity Shop (Albox), Forget Me Not (Las Buganvillas).

Alternatively, you can contact Sally for tickets or more information at 620 210 857.

All proceeds from the tickets, clothes and item sales and games will go towards APSA’s work with stray dogs in the Almanzora Valley.

