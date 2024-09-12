Axarquia events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 10:10 • 3 minutes read

Community Rally for MABS Image: Shutterstock/ Anna_Pustynnikova

World Coffee Morning

MABS Mazarrón is here to lend a helping hand to anyone diagnosed with cancer, offering practical support and a caring community. On September 27 the charity is inviting the community to join in World Coffee Morning and contribute to the cause.

The World Coffee Morning will take place a various places. These events aim to bring people together over a cup of coffee while raising much-needed funds for MABS.

The World Coffee Morning will take place at Harvey’s on Hacienda del Álamo, the MABS Respite Home, and CAT’s Bar. Meanwhile, the MABS craft team will be present at the MABS respite home on Camposol, offering a variety of hand-made gifts and cards. Shoppers can pick up unique items, knowing their purchases directly benefit those in need.

Supporters can also visit CAT’s Bar on Camposol Sector A, where delicious cakes and pastries will be sold in support of MABS. Events will take place from 10 am to 1 pm at the MABS Respite Home on Avenida de los Covachos and from 11 am to 1 pm at Harvey’s.

Dine & Dance in Camposol, Mazarron

CASA Club Camposol in Mazarrón is gearing up for an exciting month of events this September. Kicking off the festivities, Brendan O’Dee will be performing a free show on Saturday, September 14. While the event itself is free, reservations for dining are welcomed—simply call or message +34 602 42 01 67 to secure a table, or swing by for drinks!

On September 21, the vibrant Los Duques will take the stage at 7 pm. The evening includes a lively performance and a delicious three-course menu, so be sure to book in advance if you plan to dine. The Badlands will be rocking out on September 28 and The Quality Street Band performing on October 2.

Weekly events at Casa Club Camposol promise something for everyone. Mondays feature a quiz night with Carl Thomas starting at 7:30 pm, followed by the Funky Orange Disco on Tuesdays. Thursdays offer another quiz night with Paul Pryce, also at 7:30 pm. Fridays are all about Fish & Chips Bingo with Paul Pryce at 3:30 pm. Sundays bring a hearty carvery alongside live music. For more information and to make reservations, contact +34 602 42 01 67. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Festival Fever in the Region of Murcia

SEPTEMBER is here, and though the end of summer means getting back to routines, music is stepping in to brighten the month. Three major festivals are lined up, each offering a unique experience for different tastes.

First up, Molina de Segura is hosting the B-Side Festival on September 13-14. Known for marking the end of summer, this year’s festival features top acts like Amaral, Iván Ferreiro, and Cala Vento. The festival kicks off with a free day on September 13, including performances by Perro and a special children’s storytelling session.

In Cartagena, the Carthagineses y Romanos festival returns on September 20-21. This vibrant event mixes history with music, and the lineup is diverse: enjoy hits from La Guardia and Viceversa on the 20, and catch Dani Fernández and Franvvi on September 21.

Finally, the Visor Fest, held on September 27-28 in La Fica, is set to be a highlight of the month. This festival features a stellar lineup of international artists including The Charlatans, dEUS, and Camera Obscura. With its emphasis on full-length performances and a relaxed atmosphere, Visor Fest offers a chance to enjoy classic bands in a more intimate setting.

So, whether you’re a fan of rock, pop, or something a bit different, September’s festivals have something to make the return to routine a bit more exciting.

Marathon Mania in San Pedro del Pinatar

SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR is gearing up for its fourth annual half marathon & 9K ‘Paraíso Saladino’ (Salt Paradise) running event on Sunday, October 6. This popular event is a highlight for runners, featuring the fastest and most scenic half-marathon course in the Murcia region.

Runners will tackle a certified 21km circuit, known for its speed and smoothness. The event is also part of the Running Challenge 2024 series, adding an extra competitive edge. Whether you’re a seasoned marathoner or just looking for a fun run, this race offers something for everyone. Registrations are now open at www.famu.es, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting running event!

