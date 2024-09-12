Axarquia events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 17:17 • 3 minutes read

Poolside Fun Awaits Image: Shutterstock/ Ivanko80

Nerja Pool Parties

LOOKING for a fun-filled afternoon in Nerja? Villa Del Mar at Nerja Camping is the place to be! This hotspot offers a series of vibrant Boozie Brunch Pool Parties throughout September and October, combining great food, refreshing drinks, and live music against stunning sea and mountain views.

Kick off the festivities on Sunday, September 15, with Mike Williamson, who will serenade guests starting at 1 pm. Doors open at 11 am, so come early to snag a good spot by the heated pool.

If you miss that, don’t worry! On September 22, The Keys will bring their upbeat tunes, promising an equally fantastic day. Then, on September 29, Alberto returns by popular demand for another unforgettable afternoon.

The fun continues on October 6 with Jason Lawless & Sax to the Rhythm, playing your favourite classics from 1 pm. So, gather your friends, dive into delicious brunches, sip on cocktails, and dance the day away at Villa Del Mar. Reserve your tickets now and make some memories!

Summer Finale in Canillas de Albaida

LOOKING for a fun night out to wrap up the summer? Head to La Taberna de Oscar in Canillas de Albaida on Saturday, September 21, for a night of great food, drinks, and live music. Starting at 8 pm, you can dance the night away to the tunes of Piano Cat and Kees, making it a perfect way to celebrate the season’s end.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic evening—grab your friends and make it a night to remember! With a lively atmosphere and delicious bites, this is the place to be. Reservations are recommended, so be sure to book your table early to secure your spot. For reservations, contact 601 605 397. See you there!

Rock Legends in Vélez-Málaga

SAVE the date! On September 21, the picturesque Auditorio del Cerro in Vélez-Málaga will transform into a rock paradise for the ‘Tributo al Rock Andaluz’ (Tribute to Andalucian Rock) concert. The event, set to start at 9 pm, promises a night of electrifying performances by the band Almijara. Expect to hear classics from renowned Andalucian rock groups such as Alameda, Medina Azahara, and Triana.

With free entry available until capacity is reached, this is a golden opportunity to enjoy live music in a stunning venue. The blend of rock legends and the scenic backdrop of the Auditorio del Cerro ensures an evening that’s both memorable and enjoyable. Make sure to arrive early to grab your spot and soak in the vibrant atmosphere of this musical tribute!

Folk Fest in Vélez-Málaga

GET ready for a celebration this Saturday, September 14, as Vélez-Málaga hosts its 42nd Festival Folclórico Ciudad de Vélez-Málaga (Folk Festival of Vélez-Málaga)! For the first time, this colourful festival is stepping out from the Real Feria de San Miguel (Royal Fair of San Miguel) and shining on its own.

The festivities kick off with a lively parade at 8:30 PM, starting from the end of Calle Canalejas and making its way to Plaza de las Carmelitas. The main event begins at 9:00 pm right in the plaza, featuring performances by three fantastic groups: Grupo Municipal de Folclore Virgen del Mar (Municipal Folk Group Virgen del Mar) from Almería, Grupo Folclórico Ciudad de Cartagena (Folk Group of Cartagena), and the host Grupo Folclórico Municipal Coros y Danzas Ciudad de Vélez-Málaga (Municipal Folk choir and dance Group of Vélez-Málaga).

Organizers are excited to invite everyone to join in the fun and celebrate the local folklore. So come out, enjoy the music and dance, and experience the rich cultural heritage of Vélez-Málaga!

For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here