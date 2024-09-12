Charter Gala Dinner hosted by Vera Lions

By Harry Sinclair •
The Vera Lions cordially invite you to its Charter Gala Dinner
Dress to impress and celebrate with the best at the Vera Lions Charter Gala Dinner.
The Vera Lions are hosting a Charter Gala Dinner in celebration of what the Lions, and all those who donate, have achieved this year.
Taking place at Valle del Este Hotel, in Vera, the organisers will be providing bite-sized canapes from 7:15 pm, before the formal dinner starts at 8 pm.
During the dinner, there will be a PowerPoint video presentation playing on the wall, displaying the sponsors of the Vera Lions, what the organisation has achieved in the last year and what they hope to achieve in the coming year, including any upcoming events.
The dress code is formal dress for men, and for the ladies “dress to feel fabulous”.
Tickets to the Charter Gala are €55 per person, and must be purchased before September 20.
Included in the ticket is the three-course dinner, with several options on offer;
For starters or to share there are;
Scrambled Egg with Mushrooms & Foie, Mixed Salad, Brie Cheese with Blueberry Jam and crunch, Pink Tomato Carpaccio with Sundried Tomato Pesto and Lime Vinaigrette, Meat Croquettes on Chickpea Hummus or Aubergines with Honey
For main courses there are:
Cod Au Gratin with Honey & Alioli on a bed of Ratatouille, Pork Cheeks with Red Wine Sauce and Paprika from La Vera, Vegetable Timbale with Romesco Sauce or Soy Sauteed Vegetables with Vegan Chicken
And for dessert there is:
Chocolate Cake, Seasonal Fruit or Rice Pudding
To get your ticket or for more information, contact the Vera Lions at lionsshopturre@gmail.com or by phone at 711053382
Hotel rooms are available on the night at a discounted rate, for information on this contact the Lions.
The Vera Lions are also looking for table sponsors for the evening;
“This is at a cost of €25 per table, we would put your company’s details in the centre of the table and any promotional material will be placed on our memorabilia table at the front of the event,”
Additionally, “business names will also be added to our powerpoint presentation that is shown on the wall during dinner.”
The sponsorship of the table pays for the table decoration, which this year are supplied by Asprodalba, an association for the promotion of people with intellectual disabilities, so sponsorships “will also be helping them with their current fundraising project by purchasing these items,” as stated by the organisers.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
