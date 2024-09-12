Collisions with animals – what to do

By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 12:56 • 2 minutes read

Escaped horse on notoriously dangerous road. Credit: Marbella se queja, Facebook

Drivers on the A-355 between Coín to Marbella on the Tuesday, September 10 could not believe what they were seeing.

A horse had escaped and was trotting along the road the busy road and causing traffic jams. After a few chaotic minutes, the animal was safely removed by the Police. It was all a shock for drivers on this stretch of road already notorious for multiple accidents. It was not known where the horse had escaped from.

Country roads, as much as on motorways, can bring unexpected bring surprises. It is estimated that there are around 14,000 road accidents a year in Spain caused by roaming animals. Specific protocols are in place to follow in the event of an accident with a stray animal. Whether a dog, horse, wild boar or even farm animals, wildlife collisions are more common than many think. But do you know what to do if it happens to you?

Some key steps to remember in the event of an accident with an animal

As well as the emotional shock and immediate danger from an accident, there are legal implications to take into consideration. Here are some key steps to consider. The first being to keep a mental note of what kilometre more or less you are at along the road. Signs at each exit usually indicate this. The exit for La Cala de Mijas in Malaga province, for example, is KM1024.

Firstly, stop the car safely at the side of the road and put on the hazard lights. Slamming on the brakes could lead to more problems. After checking all the occupants of the vehicle are safe and unharmed. Call 112 immediately to alert the emergency services and report at which kilometre on the road you are at.

Resist approaching the affected animal

Shocked or injured animals may act defensively and become violent, so resist approaching the creature. Put on the mandatory reflective vest (to be kept in a car at all times). Signal to other vehicles either with reflective triangles or the new emergency flashing lights that should always be carried in a vehicle in Spain. If the affected animal is on the road, call 112 for the emergency services. If it is off the road and not an immediate danger to other motorists, call SEPRONA, the nature wing of the Guardia Civil on 062. Failure to contact them could result in a €200 fine.