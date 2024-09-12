Don’t feed the ducks in Bremerhaven

By John Smith • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 13:57 • 1 minute read

One youngster enjoys feeding the ducks Credit: Yorkd flickr

For many, one of their earliest childhood memories is the simple pleasure of feeding the ducks at a local pond or river, but alas this is now frowned upon.

In today’s modern world, environmentalists in the city of Bremerhaven in Germany have expressed their opposition to what used to be considered a harmless pastime.

Don’t feed the ducks

In an interview with Radio Bremen, Bernd Quellmalz, from the BUND Bremen environmental association explained his thinking “Every time a duck is fed, many birds come together. There is a risk that pathogens are transmitted much more easily than if the birds were to search in their natural environment.”

Possible cause of sharing of disease

In other words, if wild ducks flock together in order to take advantage of a free meal, then they become more vulnerable to the transmission of diseases such as bird flu and although not a major risk, some humans could catch the flu or other diseases from the ducks.

Then to add to the problem is the fact that If the bread is not ‘hoovered’ up by the masses of hungry ducks, it can sink to the bottom of a pond or lake, become mouldy, rot and reduce the available oxygen in the water which could harm fish.

Legislation allowing €2,500 fine being considered

Currently, if an individual feeds pigeons or seagulls in the harbour city of Bremerhaven, they can be fined €2,500 but at the moment, there is no penalty for feeding the ducks although legislation is before the Bremen council to make feeding ducks an offence.

Has the world gone completely quackers or will this be a lame duck regulation?