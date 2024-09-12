Fountain of history: Mojacar la Vieja

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 9:23 • 1 minute read

Mojacar hosted a historic and educational event at the public fountain Credit: Mojacar Town Hall

Mojacar revived its tradition of washing in the public fountain at the foot of the Pueblo.

On Thursday, September 5, a tradition was brought back to the historic town of the Mojcar Pueblo as part of the sixth Mojacar la Vieja, running through the month of September.

This initiative is led by the Mojacar Town Hall in collaboration with the Biocultural Archaeology Laboratory of the University of Granada, with this event featuring guidance from archaeologists of Mojacar la Vieja MEMOLab.

The event encouraged locals and families to participate and learn about local customs and to connect with Mojacar’s history.

The fountain, known as the ‘Moor’ or the ’13 spouts,’ is mentioned in ancient Arabic texts and played a key role in the town’s founding.

Its current form, with 12 front spouts and one side spout, resulted from an 1876 renovation by the Mayor at the time, Jose Yribarne de los Rios.

Historically, the fountain was vital for drinking, washing, and watering plants with washerwomen playing a vital role in avoiding contamination of the irrigation water.

It was also central to the daily life of Mojaqueros, supporting professions like water carriers, who transported water in jugs on their heads, and laundry workers.

The fountain became a hub for trade, social gatherings, and even courtship, with young people meeting there and singing traditional songs.

