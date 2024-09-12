Full moon night hike in Mojacar

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 18:29 • 1 minute read

Experience Mojacar under a new light Credit: Shutterstock

Experience a true adventure across the beach, over a mountain and under a full moon night.

Mojacar is a beauty to behold, with its iconic white houses and sandy beaches shining in the daylight, but how often do we appreciate its natural surroundings under a starry night?

The Mojacar Town Hall, in collaboration with Mojacar Sport and Adventure, is providing a magical night of exploration, taking you on the Ruta Lena Llena, or the Full Moon Route.

The route is approximately 10km, starting from Castillo de Macenas, the historic fort on Macenas Beach.

The group will meet at the fort before trekking across the beach and over the mountain, watching where you step while simultaneously watching the stars.

It’s crucial you come prepared! As the organisers state, “It’s important to wear comfortable clothes and footwear, a flashlight to light the way, water to keep you hydrated and something to bite to give you energy during the hike.”

You can register for this magical night hike for free at the Tourism Office, located in the commercial centre of Mojacar Playa.

