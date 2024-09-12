By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 18:18 • 1 minute read

Sidecars from Madrid will perform at the first edition of Mojacar 5 Estrellas Credit: Sidecars /fb

The musical and gastronomical menu for the Mojacar 5 Estrellas event has been announced.

Sidecars, leaders of Spanish pop-rock, is one of the eight stars making up the line-up for the first edition of Mojacar 5 Estrellas, taking place on October 19.

In addition to the Madrid-based band, Funambulista will also be performing, with her characteristic signature pop. Maria Yfeu is also on the lineup, fusing pop, jazz and Brazilian music, along with a DJ session by Angel Carmona, a well-known music journalist from Spanish Television and Radio 3.

On the gastronomic line-up of the first edition of Mojacar 5 Estrellas is a Michelin Star-studded cast, featuring Javier Torres from Cocina Hermanos Torres in Barcelona, in addition to Dani Muñoz, from the Almeria restaurant Travieso.

Also in the kitchen are representatives of Euro-Toques Spain, and local chef Damian Gonzalez from Restaurante Arcilla, part of the Macenas Mediterranean Resort.

The Mojacar 5 Estrellas will host, alongside the music, live cooking events for attendees to watch how the master chefs do it.

According to the promoters of the event, “the participation of internationally renowned chefs and top-level musical artists promises a multi-sensory experience that will further enhance Mojacar’s prestige as a quality tourist destination.”

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.