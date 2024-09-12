Ghent demands return of Elizabeth I letter

By John Smith •
Updated: 12 Sep 2024 • 17:32 • 1 minute read
The letter signed by Elizabeth I
Credit: Lyon & Turnbull
On December 30, 1578, Queen Elizabeth I wrote a letter in French to Jan van Hembyze, an alderman and leader of the Calvinist Republic of Ghent.
It is understood that the letter was hand delivered by the Anglo-Flemish envoy and spy Daniel Rogers some time in 1579.
In the letter, Elizabeth, a Protestant Queen praises Hembyze’s enlightened statesmanship and love of justice in order to secure a fair trial for the imprisoned Catholics who had been captured following an attempted coup d’état in the city in October 1577.
An interesting footnote to show that at one time she was committed to religious tolerance although that tolerance became less noticeable as she got older and was the target of attacks from Catholics across Europe.
How the letter ever left Ghent is unknown, but it is now being offered for sale at an upcoming sale being conducted by Edinburgh auction house Lyon & Turnbull with an estimate of £14,000 to £18,000.
Having discovered that letter is for sale, the Ghent Council believes that it should rightly belong in the City Archives and 62-year-old Alderman, Filip Watteeuw told VRT News “The letter was addressed to the city and has also been delivered. That means it belongs in our archives.”
Having demanded the withdrawal of the letter from the auction, the council will need to establish when and how it disappeared from the city with little time to spare.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.