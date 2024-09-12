By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 18:26 • 1 minute read

Challenge yourself and get involved in the diversity of the Huercal-Overa Sports Fair Credit: Shutterstock

Huercal-Overa is preparing for its intense Sports Fair featuring a variety of athletic competitions.

The Huercal-Overa Town Council has made public the programme on offer at this year’s Sports Fair, a tradition of the municipality with the objective of promoting active and healthy lifestyles.

The sports fair will take place every weekend starting from Friday, September 13, all the way through to November 10.

On the programme is a variety of sports and recreational activities, welcoming people of all ages and levels of physical ability.

Andres Sanchez, Councillor for Sports, emphasised the importance of the sports fair, stating it “is an opportunity for our neighbours to unite through sport,” as the town “continues to promote physical activity, healthy habits and coexistence.”

The full list of activities on offer is; The Mototuristic Challenge, Bicycle Day, the IV Angeles Custodios Challenge, a strength exhibition, hiking, paddle tennis, basketball, indoor football, skating, swimming, volleyball, tennis, football, rugby, chess, artistic gymnastics, fishing, motorcycle concentration, Olympic shooting, Zumba for kids and petanque.

The Town Hall invites everyone to actively participate in the Sports Fair, “an opportunity to enjoy sport and our traditions with friends and family.”

