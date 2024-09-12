Kiko Rubia: A part of Mojacar’s soul

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 9:00 • 2 minutes read

a photo of when he started his Maui adventure, “filled with excitement and eager to eat the world.” Credit: MAUI Beach Mojacar

On Friday, September 6, Maui, Mojacar and the province lost a dear friend, a loved one and a champion of the community.

At only 53 years old, on Friday evening, Kiko Rubia shockingly and tragically passed away.

Maui Beach Mojacar announced the sad news of his passing the following day, on Saturday, September 7, stating “Today we share the news that has left us devastated. Our Kiko has left us.”

Kiko and Luis Rubia opened Maui Beach more than 20 years ago

Kiko, alongside his brother, founded the beach bar more than two decades ago and together they made it one of the best-known and most popular beach clubs in Mojacar.

Maui Beach released a statement following the passing of Kiko Rubia

Rubia has left a mark and shoes unable to be filled, proven in the heartfelt and heartwrenching public statement made by the establishment; “We still don’t know very well how we are going to cope with his absence. It is unreal to enter Maui and not see him again.”

Kiko undoubtedly made an impact in Mojacar and in the tourism scene, but most important is the impact he made on those around him, with Maui sharing “We have received countless messages and calls from people who knew him and who, like us, deeply regret his departure.”

The man was more than just Maui, “what truly defined Kiko was his enormous heart, his willingness to help others, his ability to forgive mistakes, and his unmatched generosity.”

Kiko Rubia’s impact stretched further than his beach bar

Kiko’s undying support for his community was expressed by those who knew him, with Spectrum FM Costa Almeria also sharing the support Kiko gave the radio station and the impact he had on its hosts, “Rest in peace Kiko, one of my longest known Spanish friends… my best Spanish friend, I will remember you forever.”

The profound loss of Kiko has been felt all around Mojacar, and honoured by all those privileged to have known him, bringing flowers to the establishment, sharing their sadness and support online and memories made under his roof.

Maui provided an electrifying environment, welcoming locals and visitors alike, collectively celebrating community milestones, birthdays, love and laughs from stag dos and hen dos, and countless parties all under one atmospheric umbrella.

Maui Beach Bar will continue “in honour of his memory and all that he built”

Kiko and his brother, along with the family of colleagues they held close, were the makers of this atmosphere, and those still there will continue his legacy with honour: “We will move forward, in honour of his memory and all that he built with so much love. Each day, as we open the doors, we will remember his smile and his legacy.”

As his beach bar family put so eloquently, “Kiko, all of us who know you agree on one thing: knowing you has been a gift in life.”

“You will always be in our hearts,” rest in peace, descanco de paz, Kiko Rubia, the soul of Mojacar.

