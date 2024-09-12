By MARC MENENDEZ • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 12:00 • 1 minute read

Marbella’s Low Emission Zones could drive long-term benefits for local businesses. Credit: Shutterstock: Daniel VG

The effect on local businesses operating in the town centres is yet to be seen, but the hope is that the changes will lead to long-term benefits.

Understanding Marbella’s LEZ

Marbella is introducing restricted access zones in town centres to improve air quality and reduce traffic congestion. As previously reported by Euro Weekly News, Low Emission Zones (LEZ) in the Costa del Sol will restrict vehicle access without environmental labels (Zero, Eco, C, or B). Vehicles registered in Marbella, delivery vehicles, emergency vehicles, Blue Badge holders, and several other categories will be exempt. Vehicles without the required stickers will receive warnings rather than fines until the ordinance is officially in place. This gradual introduction offers businesses and residents time to adapt without immediate penalties. As cited in La Opinión de Málaga, the Transport Councillor has confirmed that no fines will be issued to drivers in 2024.

More Pleasant Shopping in Pedestrianised Areas :

LEZ covers pedestrianised areas mainly, which in the long run could lead to increased foot traffic for local businesses, as cleaner and quieter streets can attract more visitors. A more pleasant shopping and dining environment may make spending more time -and money- in the area easier.

Improved Air Quality :

Although the current air quality study has yet to be completed, reduced vehicle emissions are expected to make the old town centres more attractive, potentially increasing customer satisfaction. Cleaner air can be a significant draw for businesses catering to health-conscious tourists and locals alike.

Opportunities for New Delivery and Logistics Businesses :

Companies specialising in delivery options might see increased demand as businesses and customers adapt to the new restrictions. Delivery services, especially those using electric vehicles or bikes, could provide a new revenue stream for local couriers.

What’s Next for Marbella’s LEZ?

The Ombudsman is putting pressure on towns that are behind schedule in fully implementing LEZ areas.

While Marbella has not yet fully implemented the LEZ due to delays in the approval process, the town’s gradual approach allows businesses time to prepare. The expected introduction of signs and enforcement, currently only in a testing phase, is a shift towards more structured environmental regulation in the town centre.