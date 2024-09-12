By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 15:08 • 1 minute read

Linkin Park is brought back to life by the Spanish tribute band: Linkoln Park Credit: Shutterstock: Christian Bertrand

A tribute band is keeping Linkin Park’s legacy alive with a tour across the Iberian Peninsula.

Linkoln Park is one of Spain’s greatest tribute bands to the legendary Linkin Park, and is coming to Almeria to play the best of the Californian band’s discography.

The event, in collaboration with Crash Music, is happening on Saturday, September 28, at the Berlin Social Club, on Nicolas Salmeron Park in the capital of Almeria.

In addition to performing “the main hits” of Linkin Park, the tribute band will play for the first time several songs from “one of their most brutal and visceral albums” in celebration of its 10th anniversary: The Hunting Party.

Tickets to this tribute act are only €17 on the band’s website and doors to the event will open at 10 pm, with the concert starting at 11 pm.

Tickets from the box office on the night are €20.

The tribute band’s main goal “is to continue to unite the Soldier’s family and play the music of our favourite band loudly in concert halls, trying to pay them the best tribute we can.”

Linkin Park

Linkin Park is an American rock band formed in Agoura Hills, California, in 1996.

The band stopped performing after its lead singer, Chester Bennington, took his own life in 2017.

In a surprise announcement released publicly on September 6, the band are reuniting and returning on tour, with a new lead singer, Emily Armstrong.