The town of Vera promotes and welcomes youth into bullfighting events
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Vera
A sport originating from over 2000 years ago is facing backlash in our modern times.
Bullfighting in Spain is a deep-rooted tradition, a respected career and a form of entertainment, however, as times change, so do cultures, and many in Spain are against the modern practice of bullfighting.
History, culture and tradition are important and hard to move on from, but controversy comes with outdated practices and it is imperative for local councils to respond to their community’s concerns.
Alfred Seif, previously an environmental politician in Munich, has spoken up against the sport in Spain, calling for its end in Vera, with a focus on preventing children from attending.
“Tradition was necessary for survival,” Seif told Euro Weekly News, but he argues tradition can and should change with the times.
“Education and information are crucial in changing tradition”, Alfred said, “Children who observe a lot of violence tend to consider it an effective means of resolving conflicts and think that violent acts are acceptable.”
The activist argues that permitting children of all ages is against their constitutional rights and is the beginning of a dangerous pattern; “If you stop the allowance of kids you break the tradition.”
In his fight, Alfred has written dozens of letters and messages to the Vera mayor and his administration, dozens more public articles expressing his views as well as personal emails to people in and around Vera “to gain their support in our anti-bullfighting struggle.”
To support the anti-bullfighting charge in Vera, Seif recommends joining the Verdesequo Levante Almeriense Vera group and the Antitaurinas Vera group.
Seif also invites all who agree with his cause to join the next demonstration taking place on September 29 outside the Vera Bull Ring.
Despite public contention and larger organisations such as UNICEF and PETA standing against bullfighting, towns like Vera continue to host and promote bullfighting events.
On Friday, September 6, the Culture Ministry of Spain officially announced the abolishment of the National Bullfighting Award, after a public, national survey revealed more than 90 per cent supported the cancellation.
According to the government’s Survey of Cultural Habit, only 1.9 per cent of the population attended bullfighting events in recent years.
For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.
