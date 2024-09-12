Los Bandidos take on Vera in the 13th race

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 16:25 • 2 minutes read

Los Bandidos’ stamina never waivers as they took on the 13th race Credit: Los Bandidos

13 Los Bandidos runners participated in the 13th race in the Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputacion de Almeria in Vera on Saturday 7, September.

Even though it’s outside of the hottest month of August, the group reported “It was hot and extremely humid” in the evening, with the race starting at 7:30 pm, though they saw some relief: “We even had a few minutes of rain!”

The 7.71 km, three-lap course was amended 24 hours before the race with the start and finish located in the Plaza Mayor.

There were many local supporters keeping spirits high, and the Bandido Support Crew “were out in force” cheering on their runners.

The winner of the race finished in 25:27 with the first lady in 31:52. A total of 192 runners crossed the finish line.

Special mention to Grant Gibson, who was just 3 minutes behind first place with a time of 28:40, and an honourable mention to Lesley Plumridge and Kevin Rowe who ran the 2-lap non-competitive “Healthy Race”.

Trophies were awarded to 1st, 2nd & 3rd places in each age group as well as overall winners, but this time all competitors received a commemorative mug, post-race drinks and snacks.

The full list of Los Bandidos

Los Bandidos results (position, name, time and age group prizes)

18 Grant Gibson 28:40

81 Colin Ozanne 35:06

92 Bryan White 35:45

157 Sarah Briggs 42:58

166 Sharon Howlett 44:43 (3rd D-F)

167 Clare Saunders 45:16 (1st F-F)

168 John Ross 45:25

170 John Davidge 46:25

173 Craig Whittaker 47:08

176 Teresa Cann 48:33

(3rd E-F)

184 Derek Wright 50:37

In the Sub-14 category Guillermo Moscardo Cherel finished 9th in a time of 7:13.

For the full results from the race click HERE

Los Bandidos Running Club

Los Bandidos was set up in June 2018 with a small group running the 5k Mojácar Paseo, and now has road cycling, sea swimming and triathlon groups, always welcoming new members.

“All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome, whether permanent residents or holiday makers.”

Los Bandidos are keen to integrate and support the local community. They’re currently collecting non-perishable food and toiletries for the Red Cross Food Bank.

The group is sponsored by Alfaix Village Store, Caracola Car Hire, Five Bones Pet Hotel, Heladaria Blu, Oasis Fashions and Restaurante Piamonte.

The group invites anyone to join, stating “We are very sociable and most sessions are followed by a post-activity coffee or breakfast” adding that you can follow along or join the group’s Facebook page: Los Bandidos.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.