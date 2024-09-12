By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 9:00
Dayton Grey with the man himself, Billy Ocean
Credit: Dayton Grey /fb
A double tribute act is coming to Turre bringing you a night of soul and R&B.
Organised by Gale4ce, Dayton Grey will be performing a Luther Vandross and Billy Ocean tribute act.
Dayton is a full-time singer and recording artist from the UK, with a debut single played on FM radios and has previously performed with the legendary Ray Lewis from The Drifters.
The event will be held at Hostal Rural Turre, Los Gallardos, on Saturday, September 28.
Starting at 7:30 pm, the night of live music will be accompanied by food and drinks.
On the menu is Pork fillet, chips and vegetables for €10, the organisers ask that you preorder your meal by contacting Hostal Rural at 622 336 873.
Tickets to the music event are €20 per person and can be purchased at Hostal Rural Turre, from the Lions Shop in Turre, or by WhatsApp: 634 382 968.
This night is all for a good cause, too, as a percentage of the profits will be passed on to the Vera Lions to go towards Asprodalba, an association supporting those with intellectual disabilities.
For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
