Mallorca Day celebrated September 12

By John Smith • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 15:30 • 1 minute read

The Giants of Palma Credit: Goodwin Mallorca Shutterstock

Although there have been a number of events in the lead up to Mallorca Day, there is a lot going on in Palma on September 12, the actual day of celebration.

Whilst Balearic Day which takes place on March 1, certainly attracts more attention, the Consell de Mallorca are ensuring that there is still plenty to interest residents and visitors.

Plenty to enjoy in Palma

Highlights of the celebration include, 10.30am: Pipers concert and appearance of the giants at the Council of Mallorca building; 11am: Floral offering at the Cathedral to King Jaume I who is regarded as being responsible for taking Mallorca back from the Moors.

Then in the evening, from 6pm onwards there will be a number of musical events both classical and folk all being presented at La Misericordia Cultural Centre.

Date of Mallorca Day changed

In 2016, Mallorca Day was changed to December 31, but this decision was reversed in 2023 so that it returned to September 12 in 2024.