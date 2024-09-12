Mojacar residents represent justice

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 17:17 • 1 minute read

Half a dozen Mojacar residents will strive for justice at the Provincial Court of Almeria Credit: Wikipedia

Six Mojaqueros will complete their first year representing justice as Popular Jury candidates in December.

Three men and three women from Mojacar are among the 11 total candidates – nine full members and two reserves – for the Popular Jury Tribunal of the province, serving until December 31, 2025.

The selection process for the Popular Jury Court began in January 2023, following the completion of provisional lists and the handling of resignations, per the Organic Law 5/1995.

This December, the jury will try the case of a man accused of killing his wife in Tíjola two years ago.

The Popular Jury issues verdicts “declaring proven or not proven” on the guilt or innocence of individuals accused of criminal acts, as determined by the Presiding Magistrate.

Members are financially compensated, with their service considered a public and personal duty under labour and civil service regulations.

The Provincial Court of Almeria has utilised the Popular Jury system since January 1997, with the first case involving a crime at the La Juaida industrial estate, and continues to handle crimes against persons, public officials, and honour, as well as cases of homicide, threats, bribery, fraud, and more.

