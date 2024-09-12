Mojacar’s Night of the Candles

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 9:19 • 1 minute read

The historic Mojacar Pueblo will be enlivened by candles and music Credit: Mojacar Town Hall

Mojacar’s most magical night is back and better than ever, with more music on offer.

On Saturday, September 21, the town of Mojacar will be illuminated by over 2,000 candles in celebration of the highly-anticipated Night of the Candles.

Starting at 9 pm, all artificial lights will be turned off in the Mojacar Pueblo, replaced by a flooding of candles lighting the streets.

Accompanying the beautiful night will be all kinds of live music in every corner, including the sounds of saxophones, violins, pianos, guitars and much more.

Additionally, there will be drumming and “a stargazing astronomical tourism experience,” according to the Mojacar Town Hall, with a telescope set up at the Castle Viewpoint.

This coincides with the Tears of San Lorenzo – known as the rain of stairs – and the high possibility of seeing the Perseid meteor or shooting stars.

The organisers, the Mojacar Town Hall, ask all visitors who come along to dress in white to complement the event’s theme and decorations.

To accommodate the event and allow as many as possible to enjoy it, the Mojacar urban bus schedule will have a special service reinforcement for the Night of the Candles on September 21.

“Don’t miss this unique night in Mojacar, full of magic and surprises,” encourages the town hall, “We’re waiting for you!”

