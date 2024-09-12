Murcia Fair 2024: Fireworks, music, and family fun

By Catherine McGeer •
Murcia’s September Celebration
THE Feria de Murcia 2024 (Murcia Fair) is in full swing, bringing a wave of excitement to the city. The fair kicked off on September 5 with a series of exciting events and activities which will continue until September 17.
The celebrations got started on Plaza Julián at the Teatro Romea, it hosted the opening ceremony featuring local celebrities and councillors, who delivered a humorous and heartfelt speech accompanied by the City Youth Orchestra. A spectacular fireworks display marked the official start of the fair, lighting up the night sky.
The fair’s activities cater to all ages. Families have enjoyed the Pandilla de Drilo-themed park at Glorieta de España, which offered bouncy castles, obstacle courses, and a giant slide. The fun continued at Plaza Circular with additional family-friendly events.
Music lovers are in for a treat at the new ‘Terraza de la Feria,’ (terrace of the fair) which has been a hotspot for DJ sessions and wine tastings by the river. The fair’s musical lineup features performances by local and national artists, including Adrián Ruiz, Dingy, Antonio Micol, and Salmerock.
Traditional music fans have been treated to performances at the Huertos del Malecón Park, showcasing local bands and folklore groups. The ‘Lemon Pop’ festival at Parque de Fofó has also been a major highlight, featuring a range of musical acts.
With over 300 events planned, Murcia’s famous annual fair is brimming with energy and entertainment, making it a must-visit celebration year after year. For more information, visit events.murcia.es or local tourist offices.
