Murcia Fair 2024: Fireworks, music, and family fun

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 16:16 • 1 minute read

Murcia’s September Celebration Images: Murcia City Hall

THE Feria de Murcia 2024 (Murcia Fair) is in full swing, bringing a wave of excitement to the city. The fair kicked off on September 5 with a series of exciting events and activities which will continue until September 17.

Opening Ceremony Sets the Stage for Murcia Fair 2024

The celebrations got started on Plaza Julián at the Teatro Romea, it hosted the opening ceremony featuring local celebrities and councillors, who delivered a humorous and heartfelt speech accompanied by the City Youth Orchestra. A spectacular fireworks display marked the official start of the fair, lighting up the night sky.

Family-Friendly Fun at Glorieta de España and Plaza Circular

The fair’s activities cater to all ages. Families have enjoyed the Pandilla de Drilo-themed park at Glorieta de España, which offered bouncy castles, obstacle courses, and a giant slide. The fun continued at Plaza Circular with additional family-friendly events.

Music and Entertainment at Terraza de la Feria

Music lovers are in for a treat at the new ‘Terraza de la Feria,’ (terrace of the fair) which has been a hotspot for DJ sessions and wine tastings by the river. The fair’s musical lineup features performances by local and national artists, including Adrián Ruiz, Dingy, Antonio Micol, and Salmerock.

Traditional Performances and Folklore at Huertos del Malecón Park

Traditional music fans have been treated to performances at the Huertos del Malecón Park, showcasing local bands and folklore groups. The ‘Lemon Pop’ festival at Parque de Fofó has also been a major highlight, featuring a range of musical acts.

Over 300 Events Highlight the Scale of Murcia Fair 2024

With over 300 events planned, Murcia’s famous annual fair is brimming with energy and entertainment, making it a must-visit celebration year after year. For more information, visit events.murcia.es or local tourist offices.

For more Costa Calida and Murcia news, articles and events click here