New rules for Calvia cats

By John Smith • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 10:21 • 1 minute read

Feral cat colonies will be controlled Credit: Leonora (Ellie) Enking flickr

The old saying of ‘if you can’t beat them join them, takes on a new dimension in Calvia as the council has recognised that colonies of cats are there to stay.

It is therefore introducing new guidelines for the ethical treatment and control of the existing colonies within the municipality.

Apparently, the main objective of this measure is to ensure harmonious coexistence between residents and the community of cats, in order to minimise inconvenience and control the feline population.

Capture, sterilisation, return

It will therefore  use the CER (Capture, Sterilisation and Return) method to manage colonies and every sterilised cat will carry an ear tag.

Those who want to look after the cats will have to obtain official accreditation renewable every two years and must feed the cats exclusively with dry food, removing leftovers daily to avoid health problems and cleaning the areas regularly.

There will be mechanisms to  resolve local conflicts often caused due to noisy animals, marking of territory or fights between males in order reduce complaints related to feline colonies.

John Smith

