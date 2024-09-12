New rules for Calvia cats

By John Smith •
Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 10:21
• 1 minute read
Feral cat colonies will be controlled
Credit: Leonora (Ellie) Enking flickr
The old saying of ‘if you can’t beat them join them, takes on a new dimension in Calvia as the council has recognised that colonies of cats are there to stay.
It is therefore introducing new guidelines for the ethical treatment and control of the existing colonies within the municipality.
Apparently, the main objective of this measure is to ensure harmonious coexistence between residents and the community of cats, in order to minimise inconvenience and control the feline population.
It will therefore use the CER (Capture, Sterilisation and Return) method to manage colonies and every sterilised cat will carry an ear tag.
Those who want to look after the cats will have to obtain official accreditation renewable every two years and must feed the cats exclusively with dry food, removing leftovers daily to avoid health problems and cleaning the areas regularly.
There will be mechanisms to resolve local conflicts often caused due to noisy animals, marking of territory or fights between males in order reduce complaints related to feline colonies.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
