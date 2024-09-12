News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 14:14 • 2 minutes read

Digital Campaign, Big Impact Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall

Rincon de la Victoria Summer Campaign

RINCON de la Victoria is basking in the success of its latest digital summer campaign, which has racked up a whopping 2.4 million views, especially among adults aged 30 to 60. The campaign, crafted by the Tourism Department, featured sunny images of the town’s stunning beaches and culture, along with a snappy 20-second promo video on Meta Business (Facebook and Instagram) and Google.

Mayor Francisco Salado calls Rincón de la Victoria the go-to spot for summer fun: ‘It’s got everything—sun, sand, culture, and more. We want everyone to have Rincón de la Victoria on their travel radar.’

Tourism Councillor Antonio José Martín noted that 1.2 million users couldn’t resist the content, which showcased not just the beaches but also unique local attractions like the Cueva del Tesoro and Villa Antiopa. With such engaging content, Rincón de la Victoria is proving it’s more than just another beach town—it’s an experience waiting to be discovered! With the momentum from this campaign, local leaders are hopeful it will draw even more tourists next summer, boosting the local economy and creating opportunities for businesses to thrive.

Nerja’s Training Hub

NERJA’S new Centro para la Formación y el Empleo (Centre for Training and Employment) is close to opening. Mayor José Alberto Armijo, Human Resources Councillor Ángela Díaz, and the project director visited the site recently. Armijo highlighted its importance: ‘This centre is crucial for training local youth. It will offer modern courses and workshops to help them find jobs.’

The centre, costing €2.3 million and funded by European and local money, features two floors with 1,511 square metres of space. It includes three classrooms, three job training workshops, a computer lab, and offices for one-on-one support.

Located on Avda. de la Constitución near the Poetas neighbourhood, this centre will be a valuable resource for job seekers in Nerja and Maro.

Axarquia: Pet Support

THE Under Dog charity, which focuses on rescuing and rehoming hard-to-adopt cats and dogs in the Axarquia area, has announced a successful fundraising campaign. Thanks to the support of local businesses and the community, the charity raised €1,031.66 after covering expenses.

The impressive amount was raised through a raffle with donations from local stall holders. This achievement highlights the community’s dedication to helping animals in need.

The Under Dog is not slowing down. With four more events on the calendar, including an end-of-summer picnic on September 21, the charity continues to engage and connect with supporters. Additionally, as the Viñuela market has made a return, they will be featuring a stall with an array of items for sale and raffle tickets, all aimed at further supporting the charity’s mission.

Tickets for the upcoming picnic are available, offering another opportunity for the public to contribute to The Under Dog’s important work. For more information see theunderdogspain.com.

For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here