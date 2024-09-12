Phoenix Rising Spiritual Fair 14/09/24

We aim to showcase our distinct activities by inviting our International Mediums, Clairvoyants, Healers and Spirit Workers; and readings, healing sessions and spiritual advice are freely available, subject to availability, on the day.

Our list of International Mediums includes: Marion Parmenter, Jan van Bodegraven, John Doherty and Kenny Corris.

Deborah Sutton will work with Tarot and Carole Fleury will offer her renown Angel Readings. Spiritual healing is available with psychic healer Sylvia Hartshorn and Ulrich Bos will offer Healing through massage.

On sale will be a variety of spiritually themed merchandise, whilst crafts include stunning patchwork goods by Jaqui Silcox and cosy knitteds by Pauline Kernick.

Come and meet a dedicated team of Spiritualist workers that are well known in their field. Bring your spiritual questions and get answers! You are assured a warm welcome, admission is free and we aim to have a wonderful day together.

Doors open at 11.00 and last readings are about 15.00. Parking and on street parking are available. Refreshments will be at the nearby Cafeteria Gaudi. We look forward to welcoming you and meeting you in person.

If you have questions before the event please contact Kenny Corris on: 686 361 594/ What’s App.

We warmly acknowledge the continuing support of the Ajuntamiento of Alfaz, without which this event, and our weekly meetings, would not be possible.