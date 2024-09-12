Project to reduce emissions from pig farming

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 18:21 • 1 minute read

A project presented in Huercal-Overa promises to reduce emissions from pig farming.

The Agropuritech project focuses on sustainable methods for treating gases generated by intensive pig production, aiming to reduce ammonia and greenhouse gas emissions while recovering nutrients and energy.

Developed by Ifapa and the Huercal-Overa City Council, the project applies circular economy principles to convert by-products into biogas, compost, and biofertilisers.

During a results presentation in Huercal-Overa, researchers from Ifapa and several universities discussed innovative technologies, including anaerobic biodigesters and green roofs.

Marta Bosquet, president of Ifapa, emphasised the project’s potential to make pig farms more sustainable, backed by over €1 million in funding from the Junta de Andalucía.

Antonio Mena, from the Ministry of Agriculture, and Mayor Domingo Fernandez highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration and its benefits for Huercal-Overa’s farmers, stating “It is very important to contribute science and technology to make the sector more sustainable”.

The project, running until 2026 and co-financed by the European Rural Development Fund, involves partnerships between Ifapa, local farms, and the private sector.

Addressing slurry management – waste from pig farms – remains a key environmental challenge.

Agropuritech is expected to advance sustainable practices in the region through the efforts of a multidisciplinary team from Ifapa, the University of Almeria, and other institutions.

