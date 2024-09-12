Puzzle Solutions Edition 2045

By Eugenia • Updated: 12 Sep 2024 • 9:57 • 1 minute read

Puzzle Solution 2045

WORD SPIRAL

1 Grin; 2 Near; 3 Rely; 4 Yard; 5 Down; 6 Numb; 7 Beef; 8 Folk; 9 King; 10 Girl; 11 Laps; 12 Stew; 13 Waif; 14 Flea; 15 Afar; 16 Rare. FIREFLY

QUICK QUIZ

1 Cork; 2 Heathrow; 3 Greeks; 4 Jane Austen; 5 African violet; 6 Nick Park; 7 Cape Horn; 8 Trespass; 9 Costa Blanca; 10 Duke.

CRYPTIC

Across: 6 Puts all; 7 Scrap; 9 Scrip; 10 Calling; 12 In one basket; 14 Submariners; 18 Panache; 19 Acute; 21 Alter; 22 His eggs.

Down: 1 Quick; 2 Assign; 3 Old; 4 Scales; 5 Painter; 8 Carbine; 11 Anarchy; 13 Curable; 15 Moaned; 16 Racket; 17 Stage; 20 Hit.

QUICK

Across: 1 Grouse; 7 Deal with; 8 Gibe; 10 Beaten; 11 Action; 14 Pet; 16 Cello; 17 Sped; 19 Mafia; 21 Dated; 22 Sapid; 23 Deem; 26 Bloom; 28 Per; 29 Rental; 30 Bemoan; 31 Onus; 32 Geometry; 33 Shears.

Down: 1 Globes; 2 United; 3 Eden; 4 Flaccid; 5 Vigil; 6 Rhino; 8 Gape; 9 Bet; 12 Tea; 13 Olive; 15 Patio; 18 Poole; 19 Map; 20 Fed; 21 Damages; 22 Sot; 23 Demure; 24 Eros; 25 Miners; 26 Brags; 27 Onion; 28 Pen; 30 Boys.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Maceta, 4 Mujer, 8 Slice, 9 En línea, 10 Consejo, 11 Lodo, 12 Nap, 14 Reír, 15 Aves, 18 End, 21 Ruta, 23 Autocar, 25 Welcome, 26 Limón, 27 Yeast, 28 Gansos.

Down: 1 Música, 2 Cliente, 3 There are, 4 Melt, 5 Junio, 6 Reason, 7 Tejon, 13 Pantalla, 16 Escamas, 17 Drowsy, 19 Dates, 20 Cranes, 22 Talla, 24 Port.

NONAGRAM

back, bake, balk, beak, beck, bock, cake, calk, coke, deck, dock, kale, kola, lack, lake, leak, lock, aleck, baked, black, bleak, block, bloke, caked, cloak, coked, backed, balked, calked, docked, lacked, locked, blacked, blocked, cloaked, blockade, deadlock, BLOCKADED.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE