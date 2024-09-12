 Puzzle Solutions Edition 2045
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2045

By Eugenia • Updated: 12 Sep 2024 • 9:57 • 1 minute read

Puzzle Solution 2045

Puzzle Solution 2045

WORD SPIRAL

1 Grin; 2 Near; 3 Rely; 4 Yard; 5 Down; 6 Numb; 7 Beef; 8 Folk; 9 King; 10 Girl; 11 Laps; 12 Stew; 13 Waif; 14 Flea; 15 Afar; 16 Rare. FIREFLY

QUICK QUIZ

1 Cork; 2 Heathrow; 3 Greeks; 4 Jane Austen; 5 African violet; 6 Nick Park; 7 Cape Horn; 8 Trespass; 9 Costa Blanca; 10 Duke.

CRYPTIC

Across: 6 Puts all; 7 Scrap; 9 Scrip; 10 Calling; 12 In one basket; 14 Submariners; 18 Panache; 19 Acute; 21 Alter; 22 His eggs.
Down: 1 Quick; 2 Assign; 3 Old; 4 Scales; 5 Painter; 8 Carbine; 11 Anarchy; 13 Curable; 15 Moaned; 16 Racket; 17 Stage; 20 Hit.

QUICK

Across: 1 Grouse; 7 Deal with; 8 Gibe; 10 Beaten; 11 Action; 14 Pet; 16 Cello; 17 Sped; 19 Mafia; 21 Dated; 22 Sapid; 23 Deem; 26 Bloom; 28 Per; 29 Rental; 30 Bemoan; 31 Onus; 32 Geometry; 33 Shears.
Down: 1 Globes; 2 United; 3 Eden; 4 Flaccid; 5 Vigil; 6 Rhino; 8 Gape; 9 Bet; 12 Tea; 13 Olive; 15 Patio; 18 Poole; 19 Map; 20 Fed; 21 Damages; 22 Sot; 23 Demure; 24 Eros; 25 Miners; 26 Brags; 27 Onion; 28 Pen; 30 Boys.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Maceta, 4 Mujer, 8 Slice, 9 En línea, 10 Consejo, 11 Lodo, 12 Nap, 14 Reír, 15 Aves, 18 End, 21 Ruta, 23 Autocar, 25 Welcome, 26 Limón, 27 Yeast, 28 Gansos.
Down: 1 Música, 2 Cliente, 3 There are, 4 Melt, 5 Junio, 6 Reason, 7 Tejon, 13 Pantalla, 16 Escamas, 17 Drowsy, 19 Dates, 20 Cranes, 22 Talla, 24 Port.

NONAGRAM

back, bake, balk, beak, beck, bock, cake, calk, coke, deck, dock, kale, kola, lack, lake, leak, lock, aleck, baked, black, bleak, block, bloke, caked, cloak, coked, backed, balked, calked, docked, lacked, locked, blacked, blocked, cloaked, blockade, deadlock, BLOCKADED.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2045

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2045

GOGEN

Gogen 2045

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2045

Tags: ,
Author badge placeholder
Written by

Eugenia

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading