By Letara Draghia • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 22:19 • 2 minutes read

Winston Churchill memorial. Credit: Shutterstock.

After a mysterious two-year disappearance, an original print of one of Winston Churchill’s most iconic portraits, The Roaring Lion, has been discovered in Italy, bringing closure to an international art theft saga that began in Canada.

In August 2022, staff at Ottawa’s Fairmont Château Laurier hotel made a startling discovery: the original Roaring Lion portrait of Winston Churchill, taken by renowned Armenian-Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh in 1941, had been replaced with a fake. The switch was noticed during a routine inspection of the hotel’s art collection, which had housed the historic photograph since 1998.

The timing of the theft remains a mystery, but authorities believe the switch happened between Christmas 2021 and January 6, 2022, during Canada’s strict Covid-19 lockdowns. The brazen act left the hotel’s management and public stunned. The iconic image, known for capturing Churchill’s defiant scowl shortly after delivering a rousing wartime speech to the Canadian Parliament, was more than just a photograph, it was a piece of history.

The investigation into the stolen Churchill photograph

Authorities in Canada swiftly launched an investigation. Months later, the trail led across the Atlantic to Italy, where a private buyer in Genoa unknowingly purchased the stolen print at a Sotheby’s auction in London. The buyer had no idea of the portrait’s history or that it had been switched for a fake halfway around the world.

Using forensic analysis, public tip-offs, and open-source research, Canadian investigators traced the portrait’s journey from Canada to the UK, and eventually to Italy. Ottawa police recently confirmed that they had identified and arrested a 43-year-old man from Powassan, Ontario, in connection with the theft. The man, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, now faces charges including forgery, theft, trafficking and damage to property.

The Roaring Lion holds a special place in photographic history. Captured by Yousuf Karsh just moments after Churchill delivered his famous “Some chicken, some neck” speech. Karsh, growing impatient as Churchill chomped on his cigar, calmly approached the British Prime Minister, snatched the cigar from his mouth, and returned to his camera. The resulting expression of defiance and irritation etched into Churchill’s face became a lasting symbol of British resolve during the Second World War.

Today, the image can be found on the UK’s £5 banknote, further cementing its place as one of the most reproduced images in history.

In an act of goodwill, the Italian buyer, upon learning the portrait’s true origins, agreed to return it to Canadian authorities. The artwork is set to be handed over in a formal ceremony in Rome later this month. Once back in Canada, it will complete its journey home to the Château Laurier, where it will once again be proudly displayed for visitors from around the world.

View more Italy news.

View more UK news.