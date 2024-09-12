Support vessel Intrepid refit in Mallorca

By John Smith • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 14:22 • 1 minute read

The Intrepid at sea Credit: Damen Yachting

When you decide to commission a major superyacht capable of sleeping 16 guests supported by up to 32 staff, you have to have somewhere to store the toys!

In the case of America multi-millionaire Eric Smidt the answer was simple, have a $40 million support vessel the Intrepid built to make sure that your $350 million superyacht Infinity isn’t over crowded.

Support vessel in Palma for maintenance

Intrepid is currently in Palma for maintenance work and as a support vessel is crewed by 11 plus the captain but also has overflow guest accommodation for four people.

It’s two metres longer than originally intended as the owner wanted to have a helicopter hanger below the helideck so that the helicopter wasn’t left open to the vagaries of the weather.

Vessel has helicopter repair centre

Included in the facilities are a helicopter repair centre, dive centre, space for the toys and a fully equipped hospital bay in order to ensure that in the event of any emergency, action may be taken immediately.