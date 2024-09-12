The European Legends Cup starts September 13

By Harry Sinclair •
More than 60 legendary golfers are in Almeria for the European Legends Cup
The first edition of the European Legends Cup is only days away as world-class golfers are already landing in Almeria.
The European Legends Cup is set to begin at Golf Almerimar, on September 13 to 15, featuring 60 professional golfers from 15 countries, with a prize pool of €800,000.
This first edition brings together legends from the European Tour who now compete on the Legends Tour, including Paul Lawrie, 1999 Open Champion and Ryder Cup winner, who is chasing another victory.
Lawrie, nicknamed “Chippy” for his short game skills, will face tough competition from eight other winners on this season’s Legends Tour.
Notable players include Peter Baker (UK), James Kingston (South Africa), Adilson da Silva (Brazil), Jarmo Sandelin (Sweden), and Craig Hutcheon (Scotland), who recently won at the Legends Open de France.
There are a total of 60 players, with more than 200 combined victories in their careers, who have been icons in their countries, inspiring future generations.
Now, competing in Almeria, they aim to add another win in this inaugural tournament, supported by the Legends Tour, Staysure, Real Federacion Andaluza de Golf, and other sponsors.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
