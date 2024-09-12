The Written Word Group open mic event

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 9:18 • 1 minute read

The Written Word Group held its first-anniversary open mic in January 2024. Credit: The Written Word Group

Express your creativity and literacy skills at a writing group open mic event.

On Friday, September 27, the Written Word Group is hosting an open mic for writers to read their original work, whether it be a short story or a poem.

Held at the Kubatin in Arboleas, the literary event will start at 1:30 pm giving all who sign up a chance to read their piece in front of the group; there will be a microphone for those who need it.

There is no prompt for this event, only the 500-word limit on each piece.

As stated by the organisers, the group “is a supportive space for any writer, at any level, to be a part of.”

If you would like to read a piece of work, you can contact Berni Albrighton, the co-founder of the Written Word Group, on Facebook or by telephone at 711 04 04 44.

Closer to the event, Berni will produce a running order so all those who partake know when their time to read is.

Founded by Berni Albrighton and David Waters in January 2023, mixing an eclectic group of writing styles, the audience can enjoy poetry, short stories, vulnerable autobiographical stories, sci-fi, comedy and more.

The group celebrated its first anniversary with its first open mic event, which proved a great success, and is now inviting more local writers to join the next edition.

