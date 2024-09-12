Jeff Bezos tricks toy tycoon out of $6million

By Letara Draghia •
Brazilian businessman Leo Kryss, co-founder of toy company Tectoy, is suing his real estate agent after selling his Miami mansion at a $6 million discount. The reason? He later found out the buyer was none other than Jeff Bezos, the second-richest person in the world.
Kryss initially listed his lavish home on Indian Creek Island, often referred to as “Billionaire’s Bunker”, for $85 million (€79 million). The property boasts luxury amenities like a wine cellar, library and private theatre. Despite this, Kryss agreed to a reduced sale price of $79 million (€73 million), allegedly after being convinced by his estate agent that the buyer wouldn’t go higher.
Secret buyer of multi-million mansion turns out to be Jeff Bezos
However, after closing the deal, Kryss discovered the buyer was actually linked to Bezos. Just before this sale, Bezos had purchased a neighbouring property for $68 million (€63.2 million), and earlier this year, he acquired another for $90 million (€83.7 million). Indian Creek Island is a hotspot for celebrities and billionaires, with neighbours including Ivanka Trump and David Guetta.
Real estate agents are bound by a duty of care to their clients, which includes full transparency. Kryss’s lawyer, Dana Clayton, claims the brokerage misrepresented crucial information, breaching that duty. A hearing is scheduled for October.
