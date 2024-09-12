Ukrainian Rock Legends Come to Marbella

By MARC MENENDEZ • Published: 12 Sep 2024 • 21:35 • 1 minute read

Okean Elzy. Credit: Shutterstock / Ruslan Lytvyn

Okean Elzy are about to make waves in Marbella, Playa de las Americas, and Barcelona, as part of their Help for Ukraine Tour 2024.

From Lviv to Legends: The Rise of Okean Elzy

Okean Elzy started in 1994 in Lviv, near the Polish border, but they have come a long way since their early days. In the last three decades, they have become one of the most successful Ukrainian rock bands in history, with packed-out world tours and anthems galore.

More Than Just Music: Okean Elzy’s Impact on Ukrainian Culture

Their style is a mix of rock, pop, and folk music, and they sing in Ukrainian, Russian, and English. Their emotionally charged lyrics, energetic live performances, and commitment to social issues made them a cultural icon in Ukraine. This tour is special, not just because it’s their 30th anniversary, it’s about using the power of music during adverse times.

They are now coming to Spain to celebrate their 30th anniversary and help raise funds for Ukraine. As one of history’s most successful Ukrainian rock bands, Okean Elzy are true bonified music legends.

Prepare for an unforgettable evening packed full of fun. Dance and sing along to anthems like Lighthouse and Voices are Rising while soaking up the atmosphere.