By Letara Draghia • Updated: 13 Sep 2024 • 21:00 • 2 minutes read

Who will win the UEFA Champions League Final in Munich? Credit: Shutterstock

Football fans, mark your calendars! The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final promises to be another unforgettable showdown, where one team will emerge as the winners of European football.

After months of fierce competition among Europe’s finest, all eyes will turn to the final. But when and where will the final game be?

When is the UEFA Champions League Final?

This season’s grand finale is set for Saturday, 31 May, 2025.

Where will the UEFA Champions League Final take place?

The 2025 UEFA Champions League final will be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Home to Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich, this modern 75,000-seat stadium has a reputation as one of Europe’s most iconic football venues.

Allianz Arena isn’t just famous for its top-notch facilities but also for its futuristic look. The exterior is covered in inflatable plastic panels that light up in different colours, making the stadium a vibrant part of the Munich skyline on matchdays. Having opened in 2005 for the 2006 FIFA World Cup, it’s since been a stage for major events like Euro 2020 and the upcoming Euro 2024.

Munich’s history with the Champions League Final

Back in 2012, Bayern Munich, playing in their home stadium, faced Chelsea. Before that, Munich’s Olympiastadion was the venue for European Cup finals in 1979, 1993 and 1997. Some of the most historic moments in football unfolded here, including Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 victory over Malmo and Borussia Dortmund’s famous 3-1 win over Juventus in 1997.

What’s new for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League?

This season marks the 70th edition of the UEFA Champions League, but there’s a twist… UEFA has revamped the tournament format, expanding the number of teams from 32 to 36. The new league phase replaces the traditional group stages, making the road to the final more unpredictable than ever. The top 16 teams will advance to the knockout rounds, and after several hard-fought matches, only two will be left standing for the final showdown in Munich.

Even if you can’t make it to Munich, the atmosphere surrounding the event is bound to be infectious, with fan zones, screenings and celebrations throughout Europe.

What channels will be playing the UEFA Champions League?

The event is widely broadcasted, and depending on your location and preferences, you can catch the action on the following channels and platforms:

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) – In the UK, you can tune in to TNT Sports, which will be broadcasting the final along with other Champions League matches throughout the season.

Sky Sport – In Germany and other parts of Europe, Sky Sport is one of the primary broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League. You can either watch it through a TV package or stream it via the Sky Go app.

DAZN – In several European countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy, DAZN holds the rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League. DAZN is a subscription-based service that allows you to stream the matches live on various devices.

Canal+ – For those in France, Canal+ offers live coverage of the Champions League final. The channel is available via subscription and offers a variety of sports content.

Movistar+ – In Spain, the Champions League final will be available on Movistar+, which offers sports packages that include all the key UEFA tournaments.

Who do you think will win? Here’s a reminder of the last five winners of the UEFA Champions League.

