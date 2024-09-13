A guide to the police presence in Spain

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 13 Sep 2024 • 10:16 • 3 minutes read

Know the different law enforcements in Spain for a smooth holiday Credit: Shutterstock

In Spain, there are several law enforcement agencies, each with specific responsibilities, and it’s useful to know which is which to ensure you get the help you need quickly and efficiently.

When in Spain, you may encounter three primary types of police: Guardia Civil, Policia Nacional, and Policia Local.

Understanding their roles and what to expect when interacting with them can help you navigate life in Spain more confidently, and feel safe around the different types of authority.

Remember: If you are in any doubt about who to call, you can ring the main emergency number in Spain which is 112.

112 is the quintessential emergency number. Calling is completely free and available 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. The operators speak numerous languages, including English.

Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil is Spain’s oldest law enforcement agency, originally a paramilitary force. Today, they handle rural areas, highways, and national borders, dealing with crimes such as smuggling, environmental protection, and traffic accidents on major roads.

If you’re involved in an accident outside of a city, the Guardia Civil will likely be the first on the scene.

The Guardia Civil can appear intimidating due to their military-style uniforms and weaponry, but they are known to be professional, courteous and fair.

Additionally, they also have specialised units for counterterrorism, organised crime and environmental protection through SEPRONA.

The uniform of the Guardia Civil is dark green, and their presence is notable in more remote regions of Spain, where they provide a safety net in areas where local police might not operate. Expats in rural Spain may encounter them more frequently than the Policia Nacional.

If you need to contact the Guardia Civil directly, you can reach them on 062.

Policia Nacional

The Policia Nacional operates at a national level, with jurisdiction over cities and larger towns. They are responsible for handling criminal investigations, counter-terrorism, drug trafficking, and immigration control.

Especially for expats, you’ll most likely interact with them in cities where they handle issuing NIEs (foreigner identification numbers) and residence permits.

While not all officers speak English, in larger cities, it’s more common to find someone who does, especially in areas frequented by tourists.

The Policia Nacional is also responsible for controlling protests and large gatherings.

Policia Nacional officers usually wear dark blue uniforms with red and yellow stripes on the shoulders. They are well-trained in managing organised crime and working closely with INTERPOL on international issues.

If you need to contact the Policia Nacional directly, you can reach them on 091.

Policia Local

The Policia Local, or municipal police, is in charge of law enforcement at a city or town level.

Their duties include maintaining public order, traffic control within city limits, and enforcing local ordinances.

The Policia Local are often the most visible police force in everyday life, directing traffic or ensuring safety at events, and you’ll often see them managing festivals, parking issues, and smaller-scale public disturbances.

Each city or town has its own Policia Local, and they are typically more appropriate for everyday concerns like noise complaints, neighbourhood disputes, parking tickets or minor disturbances.

While the uniform of Policia Local varies by region, they often include light blue or white shirts with dark trousers. They are less likely to speak English, especially in smaller towns, but they are generally approachable.

To contact the Policia Local directly, you can reach them on 092.

Interacting with Police

While the sight of armed officers might be intimidating, especially for the British, Spanish police forces are known for their professionalism.

In most situations, they will be polite and helpful, and English-speaking officers can often be found in larger urban areas or during tourist-heavy periods. However, it’s always a good idea to learn basic Spanish phrases to facilitate smoother communication, especially in less touristic regions.

Emergency services in Spain are unified under the number 112, which can be called for police, fire, or medical emergencies, and operators often speak multiple languages, including English.

Despite rumours of corruption within the Spanish police forces, you will generally find Spanish police officers to be very polite, helpful and extremely professional.

Additional emergency services…

Incase of a fire, call the Bomberos at 080.

For a medical emergency you can call an ambulance at 061.