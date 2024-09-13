By Harry Sinclair • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 10:59 • 1 minute read

Fran Zafra takes home the crown and makes Almeria proud Credit: Fran Zafra /insta

Mister Spain has been officially crowned and is an Almeria-native training to be a law enforcement.

Francisco Zafra, representing Almeria, has been crowned Mister Spain International 2024.

The 22-year-old, standing at 1.87 meters, triumphed over 51 other contestants at a gala held in Guia de Isora, Tenerife.

Zafra beat runner-up Enrique Sanchez from Seville in a thrilling competition, becoming Spain’s new beauty king.

Despite not being a public favourite, Zafra impressed the jury with his charisma, cheerfulness, and empathy.

In total, five contestants reached the final phase, with Enrique Sanchez finishing second, followed by Rhayang Itahaj (Tarragona), Alejandro Reina (Malaga), and Kevin Matas (Las Palmas).

In an interview with Chic, Zafra expressed his excitement, saying, “I still can’t believe it! I didn’t expect it.” He shared how challenging the competition was, especially the “golden minute” test where contestants present a random topic to convince the audience;

“The most difficult test is to face the golden minute,” Zafra explained, “where you have to present the topic that you are randomly assigned to convince and reach people. I have to say that the coexistence with my colleagues could not have been better and they have all congratulated me. I am taking great friends from here, who will be for life.”

Zafra plans to balance his police career with his passion for fashion, stating “At the moment I am taking exams for the national police, I was a soldier for four years and I plan to combine all this with fashion, because it is one of my dreams.”

The Almerian model will represent Spain at the Mister International 2024 pageant, set to take place on November 10 in the Philippines.

