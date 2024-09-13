American Car Festival returns to Port Adriano

By John Smith •
Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 12:48
• 1 minute read
A previous line-up of Miss Pin Up contestants
Credit: Port Adriano
If you are at a loss for something to do next Sunday, September 15 then there will be a lot of fun at Port Adriano which will be hosting the annual American Car Festival.
There will be more than 50 cars on display but that’s not all as it opens at 11am with a performance by Juanito Percha & Stingrays followed at 12 by an Elvis Presley event.
There’s a ‘Miss Pin Up’ contest at 2pm and from 11am to 3pm when the event closes, there will be a Las Vegas-style ‘Wedding Chapel’ in case anyone would like to walk down the aisle and a number of food trucks if you are feeling peckish.
It’s an event for all of the family in the Central Square of the Port plus once the festival is over, there are still plenty of sights to enjoy at Port Adriano.
This is the ninth year that Port Adriano has hosted this event and each year it goes from strength to strength
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
