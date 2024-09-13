American Car Festival returns to Port Adriano

By John Smith • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 12:48 • 1 minute read

A previous line-up of Miss Pin Up contestants Credit: Port Adriano

If you are at a loss for something to do next Sunday, September 15 then there will be a lot of fun at Port Adriano which will be hosting the annual American Car Festival.

More than 50 cars on display

There will be more than 50 cars on display but that’s not all as it opens at 11am with a performance by Juanito Percha & Stingrays followed at 12 by an Elvis Presley event.

There’s a ‘Miss Pin Up’ contest at 2pm and from 11am to 3pm when the event closes, there will be a Las Vegas-style ‘Wedding Chapel’ in case anyone would like to walk down the aisle and a number of food trucks if you are feeling peckish.

Fun for all of the family

It’s an event for all of the family in the Central Square of the Port plus once the festival is over, there are still plenty of sights to enjoy at Port Adriano.

This is the ninth year that Port Adriano has hosted this event and each year it goes from strength to strength