Autumn on hold: Axarquia sizzles

Autumn Heatwave in Axarquía
THE Province of Málaga was still in summer mode as terral winds spiked temperatures well above 30°C this week, making the region feel far from autumnal. On September 10, Málaga recorded Spain’s highest temperature, with Vélez Málaga in the Axarquía region hitting a scorching 34.9°C at 2 pm.
This heatwave began on September 9 when terral winds replaced the milder south-southwest breeze, causing a 4°C jump in temperatures compared to the previous day. Málaga Airport saw a high of 34°C by mid-afternoon, adding to the heatwave’s intensity.
Among Spain’s top ten hottest spots on September 9, Vélez Málaga claimed the number one position, with Estepona and Málaga Airport also ranking high on the list. Other sizzling locations included Murcia and Valencia, but it was clear that Málaga took the lead. As terral winds continue, residents might need to hold off on unpacking their autumn wardrobes just yet!
Starting Friday, September 13, the Province of Málaga will experience a notable shift towards autumn-like conditions. According to the Aemet Meteorological Center, temperatures are expected to drop significantly, with daytime highs around 25°C, roughly 3°C below the seasonal average. This cooling trend is due to a mass of cold air from northern Europe, which is already causing lower temperatures in northern Spain and even snowfall in the Pyrenees.
While Málaga won’t see snow, residents can expect noticeably cooler weather, with nighttime lows ranging between 20-22°C. For those planning beach outings this weekend, be prepared for overcast skies, a fresh breeze, and a much cooler sea temperature, hovering between 19.5 and 21.5°C. Although the warmth of summer seems to be retreating, this drop in temperature is typical for mid-September, and temperatures are expected to rise again next week.
