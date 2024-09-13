By Harry Sinclair • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 11:53 • 2 minutes read

Belgium's plug-and-play solar panels will be allowed to connect to the national grid Credit: Shutterstock

Belgium plans to allow household solar panels and batteries with a plug and socket to connect to the grid from May 2025.

Synergrid, Belgium’s federation of electricity and gas transmission and distribution operators, is preparing to allow plug-and-play solar panels and household batteries on the nation’s electricity grids.

Plug-and-play devices refer to “compact, mobile power generation units, equipped with solar panels or household batteries that can be connected via cord and socket to the grid user’s electrical installation”, as stated on Synergrid’s site, just like any other electrical appliance, such as a coffee machine or a television set.

These mobile, plug-in solar panels and batteries, which can be purchased from regular retailers, will soon be integrated like standard household appliances.

The change involves updating the legally binding rule C10/11, which outlines technical standards for electricity generation connected to Belgium’s distribution grid.

Currently, plug-in devices are prohibited, however, Synergrid has initiated revisions to C10/11, opening a public consultation earlier this year.

The revised version was submitted in July to regional energy regulators – VREG (Flanders), CWaPE (Wallonia), and Brugel (Brussels) – for approval.

Synergrid anticipates the new C10/11 regulations will be published by November 2024, with an expected enforcement date of May 2025.

This will give manufacturers time to certify their devices under Synergrid’s regulations. Certified equipment will be required to ensure proper internal installation and automatic disconnection during power outages.

“Manufacturers, importers and distributors of these devices for their part must put safe devices on the market, with clear instructions on how to operate them, including instructions on how to connect them to the customer’s electrical system,” Synergrid emphasised. “The equipment owner needs to be informed of the risks involved, particularly if several appliances are plugged into the same socket.”

Belgium’s solar capacity continues to grow

This change comes due to Belgium’s solar capacity continuing to grow, as the country recently surpassed 10 GW of installed solar by the end of 2023, with around 337 MW added in the first half of 2024.

The residential solar market has remained relatively stable, reflecting the growing interest in home-based renewable energy solutions.

This regulatory update is a significant step toward making renewable energy more accessible and user-friendly for Belgian households.

With easier integration of mobile solar devices, the country’s solar energy adoption is expected to accelerate, aligning with global trends toward decentralized and sustainable energy solutions.