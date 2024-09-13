By EWN • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 13:05 • 2 minutes read

Benidorm Palace presents Photocredit Shutterstock

Are you ready to immerse yourself in the soulful sounds of Northern Soul and Motown?

If so, mark your calendars for the Northern Soul + Motown Party at Benidorm Palace on the 15th and 16th of September 2024. This is the first event of its kind at this iconic venue, and it promises to be a memorable celebration of music and dance!

This two-day extravaganza features a jam-packed lineup of incredible live acts and talented DJs from the Northern Soul and Motown scene. Headlining the event are Northern Soul The Signatures and Northern Live Do I Love You, two of the UK’s most authentic tribute bands, known for their high-energy performances. The legendary Russ Winstanley, founder of the famous Wigan Casino, will also be spinning his classic Northern Soul tracks alongside 14 other top DJs who will keep the music going all day and night.

Not only will you experience the best in live music, but you’ll also be treated to a world-class sound system that will make you feel like you’re right in the heart of the action. The atmosphere at Benidorm Palace will be electric, with food available at just 10€ per day and a variety of activities to keep the party going.

Tickets are priced at just 65€ for a two-day pass, granting access to all performances and events. For those who can only attend one day, a 1-day pass is available for 45€, valid for either Sunday, 15th September, or Monday, 16th September. Both ticket options offer great value for money, considering the stellar lineup and packed entertainment schedule.

Wristbands for entry can be picked up at the Benidorm Palace ticket office in advance or on the day of the event. Keep in mind that lost wristbands cannot be replaced, so be sure to keep them safe! You can purchase your tickets online at Benidorm Palace’s website or by calling the ticket hotline at +34 96 585 1660.

For those wanting to get into the groove early, don’t miss the pre-party at The Soul Bar on the 13th and 14th of September, from 12 noon till late. This cozy venue is the perfect place to mingle with fellow soul lovers and enjoy music from Fresh Radio, the event’s official supporter.

This is a party you won’t want to miss! Grab your tickets, dance the night away, and celebrate the music that moves your soul!

www.benidormpalace.com / Tel: 965 851 660

