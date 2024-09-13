By Letara Draghia • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 23:08 • 2 minutes read

Some of the convicts facing death penalty in Congo. Credit: en.haberler.com

A British national is among 37 individuals facing the death penalty in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after being convicted of involvement in a takeover attempt.

The trial has drawn international attention, not only because of the severity of the sentences but also due to the involvement of several foreign nationals, including US, Belgian and Canadian citizens.

The UK’s Foreign Office confirmed they are providing consular assistance to the British detainee and remain in contact with DRC authorities. “We have made representations about the use of the death penalty to the DRC at the highest levels, and we will continue to do so,” a spokesperson told Sky News.

Death penalty for convicts in Congo

Among those sentenced to death were three Americans, a Belgian and a Canadian, all accused of participating in the coup. The event, which took place in May, involved a group of rebels attempting to overthrow the government of President Félix Tshisekedi. The coup attempt, though brief, turned deadly, leading to the deaths of six people.

The group’s leader, Christian Malanga, was killed during the confrontation. Reports suggest that Malanga live-streamed part of the attack on social media before being fatally shot by Congolese forces while resisting arrest. His son, Marcel Malanga, who holds US citizenship, was also convicted, alongside Americans Tyler Thompson Jr. and Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun.

Marcel Malanga’s mother, Brittney Sawyer, maintains her son’s innocence, stating that he was simply following his father and had no part in the plot. “He was a victim of circumstance, led by a father who believed he was president of a shadow government,” she said.

Tyler Thompson Jr., who flew to the region from Utah, reportedly thought he was on holiday with Malanga, unaware of the coup plans. Meanwhile, Zalman-Polun, a 36-year-old businessman, was said to have known Christian Malanga through a gold mining venture in Mozambique. His family has expressed disbelief at the charges, emphasising that his involvement was unintentional.

The reintroduction of the death penalty in the DRC earlier this year, after a 20-year hiatus, has raised significant concern among human rights organisations and foreign governments. The decision to reinstate capital punishment comes in the wake of escalating violence and militant activity across the country, but many question its effectiveness as a deterrent.

Who is the British national facing the death penalty in Congo?

While the British citizen’s identity remains undisclosed, his involvement in the coup attempt highlights the complex and dangerous situation foreigners can find themselves in when living or travelling in volatile regions.

Richard Bondo, the lawyer representing the six foreign nationals, challenged the legitimacy of the death penalty in this case. He argued that his clients lacked proper translation services throughout the investigation, raising concerns about the fairness of the legal process. Bondo confirmed that they plan to appeal the verdict.

