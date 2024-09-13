Celebrate Tourist Day in Torrox

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 12:37
• 1 minute read
Family Fun by Sea
Image: Shutterstock/ Agata Ibron
TORROX is set to shine on September 14 as it hosts its annual Tourist Day, celebrating its status as Europe’s destination with the best climate.
The festivities kick off at 9:00 am with a guided tour through Torrox’s historic centre, showcasing its charming streets and rich past. With only 30 spots available, early registration is a must. You can sign up at the Central Tourist Office via email at turismo@torrox.es or by calling 952530225.
Just half an hour later, snorkel enthusiasts can dive into the Mediterranean’s depths at ‘El Delfín,’ a unique experience exploring underwater biodiversity. Limited to 30 participants, this activity also requires registration through deportes@torrox.es or 952539927, weather permitting.
From 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, the Torrox Lighthouse will host a family-friendly mosaic workshop, perfect for all ages looking to create art by the sea. Space is limited to 15, so register early at cifaro@torrox.es or 952538525.
As the evening approaches, the tourist train will offer a relaxing ride through Torrox’s highlights, setting the stage for a delightful exploration of the town. At 7:30 pm, visitors can dive into the town’s ancient past with a guided tour of the archaeological site.
The grand celebration begins at 9:00 pm with a lively gala at the Balcón Mirador. The evening features performances along with the Tourist Day 2024 awards. The night will end with a spectacular fireworks display at 11:30 pm. All events are free, but registration is required.
For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.