Celebrate Tourist Day in Torrox

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 12:37 • 1 minute read

Family Fun by Sea Image: Shutterstock/ Agata Ibron

TORROX is set to shine on September 14 as it hosts its annual Tourist Day, celebrating its status as Europe’s destination with the best climate.

Guided Tour of Torrox’s Historic Centre

The festivities kick off at 9:00 am with a guided tour through Torrox’s historic centre, showcasing its charming streets and rich past. With only 30 spots available, early registration is a must. You can sign up at the Central Tourist Office via email at turismo@torrox.es or by calling 952530225.

Explore the Mediterranean with a Snorkeling Adventure

Just half an hour later, snorkel enthusiasts can dive into the Mediterranean’s depths at ‘El Delfín,’ a unique experience exploring underwater biodiversity. Limited to 30 participants, this activity also requires registration through deportes@torrox.es or 952539927, weather permitting.

Family Mosaic Workshop at the Torrox Lighthouse

From 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, the Torrox Lighthouse will host a family-friendly mosaic workshop, perfect for all ages looking to create art by the sea. Space is limited to 15, so register early at cifaro@torrox.es or 952538525.

Scenic Rides on the Tourist Train

As the evening approaches, the tourist train will offer a relaxing ride through Torrox’s highlights, setting the stage for a delightful exploration of the town. At 7:30 pm, visitors can dive into the town’s ancient past with a guided tour of the archaeological site.

Grand Gala and Fireworks at the Balcón Mirador

The grand celebration begins at 9:00 pm with a lively gala at the Balcón Mirador. The evening features performances along with the Tourist Day 2024 awards. The night will end with a spectacular fireworks display at 11:30 pm. All events are free, but registration is required.

