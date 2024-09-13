Classic and Vintage car meet

By Adam Woodward • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 8:43 • 1 minute read

Over 100 classics fill streets Credit: topseller - Shutterstock

Torremolinos is warming up the engines running for the classic car meet and tour along Carihuela promenade.

This will be the 29th meeting of this, the ‘Amigos de los Clásicos’ car festival, with an exhibition of over 100 classic cars over 35 years old with a slow parade around the streets of the Costa del Sol town. The iconic motors on show will be paraded along the promenade, along Calle San Miguel, and through the streets of Torremolinos. Other road users take note, because many streets in the town will be closed off to traffic not participating in the event.

Classics and vintages take over the streets of Torremolinos

The Amigos de los Clásicos event begins on the morning of Saturday, September 21 at 9.30am in the Plaza Blas Infante from where they depart at around 10.45. It will continue along Calle Rafael Quintana Rosado, past the old fire station, along the ring road towards Malaga, Avenida la Riviera, towards El Bajondillo beach, and eventually finishing up at La Cañada restaurant.

As every year, this classic car meet will be a day of fun for lovers of vintage cars and prizes for the best. Classic car owners can register for €50 the day before on Friday 20 at the Cañada restaurant or on the morning of the event. The registration pack includes a commemorative polo shirt, breakfast and lunch, as well as some snacks along the way.