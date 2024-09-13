By Adam Woodward • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 0:21 • 1 minute read

Online love’s inevitable outcome Credit: Roman Samborskyi - Shutterstock

In an increasingly connected world, more and more relationships are blossoming between like-minded beings over massive distances and international borders.

The long-distance relationship, a new trend boosted by the pandemic and increased interest in video calling, has become all the rage. And the next step, tying the knot, has been made legal in the US. For lovebirds separated by geography, the traditional process of marriage online is now legal in the States. Even international borders are now no longer an obstacle to formalising a marriage when a couple cannot physically walk down the aisle together.

The US, the only country where online marriage is recognised

The United States is so far the only country that has fully legalised online marriages, offering a fully virtual and completely legal wedding experience. Several online services already exist on the Internet that handle all of the legal documentation, processes, and who officiate the service virtually.

To get married over the Internet, both parties need to ensure they meet the legal requirements. For US citizens, this can mean demonstrating age and official documents from their home countries. Uploading such documents as passports, birth certificates, and divorce decrees where applicable. Some sites might require these documents to be notarised. The ceremony is then held via an online platform with guests and witnesses also present. The happy couple then receive a digital and legally binding marriage certificate.

Getting hitched online might not automatically guarantee a Green Card to live in the US, and consideration should be given to whether a US marriage certificate is recognised in the country of residence. But if it is, then it is a legally valid marriage.